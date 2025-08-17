Sivanath elected ACA resident unanimously

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP and newly-elected Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath announced plans to enhance cricket infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh and elevate the association’s reputation.

On Saturday, Kesineni Sivanath was unanimously elected as ACA president during a meeting at the Vijayawada Club in Tadepalli.

The ACA members also elected a new executive committee for the 2025–2028 term. Sivanath, popularly known as Chinni, will serve as president, with MP Sana Satish Babu as secretary, Dandamudi Srinivas as treasurer, B Vijay Kumar as joint secretary, and Dandu Gaur Vishnu Tej as councillor.

Addressing the media, Sivanath outlined ACA’s commitment to improving infrastructure and facilities for athletes statewide. He revealed plans to appoint coaches and support staff to help players secure opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also expressed delight at the success of the ongoing Andhra Premier League in Vizag, noting growing support from sports enthusiasts across the state. He emphasised that over the next three years, the ACA’s apex body would make inclusive decisions involving all general body members to further enhance the association’s stature.

Newly elected secretary Sana Satish Babu thanked the apex body for the unanimous election of the new committee. He clarified that only one nomination, from Bandaru Narasimha Rao, was received for the vice-president’s post but was rejected due to incomplete documentation.

Election for the vice-president position is scheduled for next month. Satish Babu said ACA had made significant decisions over the past 11 months and pledged to continue bold initiatives in the coming years, focusing on player participation, funding, coaching appointments, and stadium development. Former ACA joint secretary and MLA P Vishnukumar Raju attended the meeting.