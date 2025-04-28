Six arrested in instant loan app fraud

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police arrested a gang committing instant loan app fraud and seized Rs 60 lakh worth cryptocurrency from them. Briefing the media here on Sunday, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi informed that six persons involved in the case were arrested.

Surada Narendra took out a loan of Rs 1,100 on November 30 last year and an additional loan of Rs 1,200 on December 1 through the CashMax loan app.

Subsequently, he became a target for the fraudsters who demanded repayment of loans in excessive amounts and harassed him by sending manipulated images of him and his wife to their contacts via WhatsApp.

Unable to bear their harassment, his wife made a payment of Rs 2,000 to the Indian Bank account number provided by the cybercriminals on December 7, 2024. However, unable to tolerate the humiliation, Surada Narendra reportedly committed suicide.

Approaching the police, his wife provided two suspicious WhatsApp numbers to the police. According to the information obtained, the last login IP addresses for the aforementioned accounts were associated with Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan, as per Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT).

The CP informed that to crack the case, special teams were deployed to six different states, including Assam, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, and Rajasthan for the verification of the mentioned mule accounts. The teams successfully apprehended six offenders, who have since been placed in judicial custody. Their confessions revealed the existence of additional mule bank accounts and other significant leads required for the investigation.