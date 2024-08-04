Six-Lane flyover works will begin in Feb 2025 says MP Kesineni Sivanath

Vijayawada : MP Kesineni Sivanath said on Saturday that the six-lane flyover bridge works from Mahanadu road to Nidamanuru railway bridge will begin in February 2025 and the Union government had sanctioned Rs 800 crore for the mega flyover project.

He said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials will decide within a month how the flyover will be constructed and its design. He said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the flyover has already been prepared and a revised DPR has to be submitted to the Union government.

Addressing the media at the MP’s office on Saturday, Kesineni Chinni said the revised DPR will be submitted in two months and tenders will be called in two months. He hoped that the six-lane flyover works will commence in February 2025 and will be completed by 2026.



Referring to Vijayawada East bypass road, the MP said Rs 2,500 crore will be sanctioned in two months for the construction of the bypass. He said both State and Central governments are trying to start the East bypass laying works at the earliest.

He hoped that the East bypass works will be completed in three-and-a-half years. He said the traffic problem at Ramavarappadu junction will be solved to a great extent with the laying of East bypass road. Referring to the ongoing Parliament session, the MP said he had raised many important issues related to Vijayawada and the State of Andhra Pradesh.

He said he had met Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari and apprised the traffic problem at the Ramavarappadu junction in Vijayawada city and the Union Minister responded positively and sanctioned the funds.

He said the Vijayawada railway station will be developed keeping in view of the needs of the train passengers for the next 50 years. He thanked PM Narendra Modi, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the co-operation extended by them for taking the works of the flyover and East bypass for Vijayawada city.