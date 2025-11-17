Six offenders detained under PD Act

Tirupati: Under the direction of District Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu, Tirupati district police have taken firm preventive action to maintain public safety and peace. As part of this initiative, six habitual offenders who were repeatedly involved in various serious crimes have been detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

The purpose of this action is to curb potential threats to the safety of public and to prevent recurrence of criminal activities such as murder, attempt to murder, drug smuggling, theft, robbery, and offences against women.

The detained individuals include Shaik Kalesha (33) of Chavatapalem, Gudur mandal, involved in 10 cases; Kanupuru Srihari alias Gemini (38) of Arundhatipalem, Gudur, involved in 6 cases; Syed Azeem (30) of Maruthi Nagar, Tirupati, involved in 14 cases; Vattikunta Arun Kumar alias Arun (32) of Kammapalli, Pulicherla mandal, involved in 4 cases; Meedhuri Sunil (29) of Nellore, with 34 cases; and Prasanna Kumar (32) of Sullurupeta, involved in 18 cases. These offenders, through their repeated acts, posed a serious threat to public peace and property, prompting enforcement of the PD Act against them.

Speaking to media here on Sunday District SP L Subbarayudu stated that such measures underline the police department’s commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting society from dangerous criminals. He explained that the police are keeping a close watch on habitual offenders and maintaining a special list to track those engaged in continuous criminal activities. Strict action will also be taken against drug traffickers, illegal liquor traders, land grabbers, and immoral traffickers. Lakhs of devotees visit Tirupati every day, police are prioritizing the safety and security of pilgrims as well.

SP Subbarayudu further stated that special focus is being given to POCSO cases involving minors, and rowdy sheets are being opened against repeat offenders to prevent recurrence of such crimes.

The SP appealed to the public to cooperate with the police by reporting any suspicious or unlawful activity to the nearest police station or district police control room by dialing 112. He assured that all information provided by the public would remain strictly confidential.