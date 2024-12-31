Six officials suspended for neglect of duties

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector P Prasanthi on Monday warned that action would be taken against the staff who neglect their du-ties and indulge in misusing public funds.

She made it clear that strict measures will be taken against those who fail in their responsibilities.

Acting on allegations of sanitation mismanagement, irresponsible behaviour in discharge of duties, tax collection negligence, fund misuse, and issuance of false certificates in various village panchayats, the Collector initiated disciplinary action against six officials.

In Bikkavolu mandal’s Tossipudi village, panchayat secretary D Vijay Raju was suspended following a complaint by Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy regarding his irresponsible conduct. After a thorough investigation, the Collector took the decision to suspend him.

Similarly in Seethanagaram mandal’s Raghudevapuram village, panchayat secretary K S Rajasekhar faced suspension due to allegations of misusing panchayat funds. In another instance, outsourced employee T Lal Kumar was dismissed from service for allegedly embezzling collected tax money.

Y Arjunudu, a panchayat bill collector, was also suspended for misconduct in handling his duties. Meanwhile, in Kadiyam mandal’s Chinna Kondepudi (formerly Dulla) village, panchayat secretary B Saroja Rani was suspended for negligence in duty.

In a more serious case, EN Ramalakshmi, panchayat secretary of Pochavaram in Tallapudi mandal, was found guilty of issuing a birth certificate with incorrect details. This led to the filing of a criminal case against her and she was subsequently suspended from her position.

The Collector reiterated her commitment to accountability and professionalism in public service. She urged all officials to act responsibly in delivering services to the public. She warned that any further instances of negligence would be dealt with sternly.