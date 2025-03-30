Six-year-old beaten to death in Guntur

A shocking and tragic incident unfolded in Firangipuram of Guntur, where a woman has been accused of severely torturing the twin sons of her husband’s late first wife. The horrific abuse culminated in the death of six-year-old Karthik, allegedly thrown against a wall by his stepmother, identified as Lakshmi.

The children’s father, Sagar, had previously been married and is the father of twin boys, Karthik and Akash. Following the death of his first wife, Sagar married Lakshmi, who reportedly developed a pattern of abusive behavior towards the boys. Eyewitness accounts suggest that Lakshmi frequently subjected the twins to brutal treatment.

On Sunday, a particularly egregious act of violence occurred when Lakshmi allegedly threw Karthik against a wall. The impact resulted in severe head injuries, leading to the young boy's untimely death. Witnesses also reported that Lakshmi assaulted the elder brother, Akash, using a fan in a disturbing attempt to inflict harm.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, as details of Lakshmi's abusive behavior emerged following the tragic death of Karthik. Local authorities have been alerted, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing as the community grapples with the heartbreaking reality of such cruelty against innocent children.

As the investigation proceeds, the focus remains on ensuring justice for Karthik and the safeguarding of his brother Akash, who has endured unimaginable suffering.