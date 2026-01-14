Skater Jessy selected for Khelo India

Vijayawada: International ice skater Jessy Raj Mathrapu has been selected to represent Andhra Pradesh at the prestigious Khelo India Games 2026 in the Ice Skating category.

The national-level championship is scheduled to be held in Ladakh from January 20 to 27.

Jessy’s selection marks a significant milestone, as she is the only female skater from Andhra Pradesh to be chosen for the Khelo India Games 2026. Her achievement has brought immense pride to the State and stands as a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes, particularly young girls, across the region.

Known for her consistent dedication, discipline, and exceptional skating skills, Jessy Raj has previously represented India at international events and earned recognition for her outstanding performances.

Her selection for the Khelo India Games further underlines her growing stature in the sport of ice skating.

Andhra Pradesh Ice Skating Association General Secretary Shaik Khaja also congratulated her and expressed confidence that she would perform exceptionally well and bring honours to the State.