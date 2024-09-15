  • Menu
Skill Centre will be set up in Kovur: MLA Vemireddy

MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy speaking at a job mela held at VPR Foundation in Nellore on Saturday
MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy speaking at a job mela held at VPR Foundation in Nellore on Saturday

MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy stressed that her aim is to provide job opportunities to the youth of Kovuru constituency, at a job fair held at VPR Convention in Nellore on Saturday

Nellore: MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy stressed that her aim is to provide job opportunities to the youth of Kovuru constituency, at a job fair held at VPR Convention in Nellore on Saturday. This job fair was organised with the intention of supporting the youth, she added.

Appealing those, who did not get a job in the job fair, not to get discouraged, the MLA assured that more job fairs will be organised under the auspices of VPR Foundation. “With the help of Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, I will try to convince Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to develop Kovur as an industrial hub,” she added. Prashanthi Reddy stated that with the help of the government, a skill centre will soon be set up to train the youth. About 38 companies have participated in the job fair.

Job Mela consultant CEO Anusha, CT CEO Srinivasulu Reddy, Tata Strike representative Ganesh, Tech Mahendra HR Jagan, Tag representative Manikantha and others participated in this programme.

