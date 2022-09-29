Skill Hubs inaugurated at Dhone & Vijayawada

Tadepalli: As part of the larger plan to establish skill hubs in each Assembly constituency of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two skill hubs were inaugurated on Thursday - one at Dhone in Nandyala distirct and another at Government ITI in Vijayawada.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, APSSDC Managing Director and CEO S Satyanarayana and Executive Director (Operations) MKV Srinivasulu inaugurated the skill hub at Dhone in Nandyala district.

Advisor to Government (Skills Development & Training) Challa Madhusudan Reddy, AP Skill Development Corporation Chairman Konduru Ajay Reddy and YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash inaugurated skill hub at Government ITI in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Advisor to Government (Skills Development & Training) Challa Madhusudhan Reddy said that as per the vision of Chief Minister Jagan, skill hubs are being established in all Assembly constituencies. It was planned to launch 66 skill hubs in first phase and 111 skill hubs in phase II in Government ITIs, Polytechnic and Degree Colleges across the State.

As part of this, the government ITIs, Polytechnic and Degree Colleges have been identified and renovated with infrastructure and equipment suiting to the needs of skill trainings.

The main objective of the skill hubs is to provide skill training to the unemployed and regular students and to provide better employment opportunities.

APSSDC Chairman K Ajay Reddy said that the CM is giving utmost priority to education and working with an aim to provide 100% job opportunities to every educated person. Accordingly, the APSSDC is striving towards this objective and establishing Skill Hubs across the State. The State government plans to establish one skill hub for each Assembly constituency, one skill college for each parliamentary constituency and two skill universities with the aim to provide employment to the unemployed youth of AP.