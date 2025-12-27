Mangalore Kambala Blends Tradition with Development Vision, Says MP Chowta

Mangaluru: Emphasising the need to blend cultural heritage with modern development, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta on Sunday said building “Mangaluru 2.0” and a “Viksit Mangaluru” requires active involvement of local communities.

Addressing the inauguration of the ninth Mangalore Kambala at Bangrakuloor, Chowta described the coastal city as the heart of Tulunadu’s identity and Sanatana cultural traditions. He said vested interests attempting to create negative perceptions about Dakshina Kannada must be countered through unity and constructive engagement.

The MP noted that the traditional buffalo race, launched eight years ago, has evolved into a unifying cultural platform cutting across caste and community lines. This year’s event, organised around the ‘Navavidha–Navavarsha’ theme, sought to infuse new ideas into age-old traditions.

The ceremony began with lamp lighting by Chittaranjan of the Sri Brahma Baidarkala Garadi Kshetra. Religious leaders from Gurupura Vajradehi Math and the Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple blessed the event.

A moving moment unfolded when 150 students sang ‘Vande Mataram’ in unison to commemorate 150 years of the song, evoking a strong sense of patriotism. Special activities included a painting exhibition on Rani Abbakka, tree sapling distribution, recognition of rural entrepreneurs, and cultural contests for children.