Skilled workers urged to avail of PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar has urged skilled workers to take full advantage of Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Yojana, which offers financial assistance and training programmes to promote traditional occupations. Speaking at a programme on Monday in Chittoor, the Collector assured that bank loans would be sanctioned without collateral for those, who complete their training under the scheme.

The event marked distribution of certificates to artisans and skilled workers from the region, who completed their training under Vishwakarma Yojana programme in Kuppam. The Collector emphasised that the scheme aims to enhance the skills of traditional artisans, including carpenters, washermen and masons to improve their livelihoods.

Under the programme, workers receive tools worth Rs 15,000 and are eligible for loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh without the need for collateral. The Collector encouraged the participants to utilise these loans effectively to advance their craft and achieve financial growth. He advised borrowers to repay the loans on time, as prompt repayment would enable them to avail additional loan facilities in future. Applications submitted to banks would be processed within a week to ensure timely disbursal, he added.

Highlighting the scheme’s transformative potential, Collector Sumit Kumar noted that it serves as a significant step toward improving the economic conditions of skilled workers. The programme’s emphasis on financial and skill development is expected to empower artisans to take their crafts to the next level.

LDM Harish, who also addressed the gathering, assured that any issues related to loan disbursement under the scheme would be promptly addressed. He urged beneficiaries to bring such matters to the attention of the authorities concerned for swift resolution. District Skill Development Officer Gunasekhar, DIC General Manager Srinivasa Yadav and other relevant authorities attended the programme.