Slight rise in crime rate in 2019 in Chittoor district: SP S Senthil Kumar

Chittoor: Crime rate has been increased slightly during 2019 year when compared to previous year, according to Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar. However, the police have put their maximum efforts to maintain law and order in 2019.



Addressing media here on Monday, he said that effective measures have been initiated to reduce the crime against women. Despite taking all sorts of measures, 504 cases have been registered during the year as against 409 cases registered in 2018. It is to be noted that general elections were held during the year and police have to register cases to conduct the polls peacefully.

The SP further said that there has been tremendous response for the Spandana programme in which 2,748 cases have been received and of them, 658 cases have been solved instantly. Red sanders smuggling cases were significantly reduced, 186 red sanders smugglers were arrested and 852 logs worth Rs.9.0 crore were seized. In order to provide assistance to the families of deceased personnel, Rs.68 lakhs relief was paid.

Explaining the priorities of the department for the new year 2020, SP Senthil Kumar said that 101 Integrated check posts will come up to prevent offences relating to excise, sand smuggling, and others. E Supraja, ASP ( Admin), Krishnarjuna Rao ASP ( Operation), Sudhakara Reddy DSP Special Branch, K Eswar Reddy, DSP Chittoor and others were present .