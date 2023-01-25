'Smart Services' yielding fruitful results

Annamayya District: With the ambition of promoting quality services and preventing irregularities through launching of Smart Services by the administration in 2,275 Anganwadi Centers in the district has been yielding fruitful results.

According to the sources Children, Pregnant women, Lactating mothers, total 1,10,624 are being get benefited under this innovative concept. Officials of Women& Child department opioned that this novel procudure will not no tonly helps to effective implementation of services like supplying nutritious food, health protection, Sanitation, Drinking water etc at Anganwadi Centers but also can prevent the irregularities.

Child Development Project Officer(CDPO) P. Rajamamma has said that following directions of the government Smart Phones which are being installed with two Apps called Feeding Tracker, YSR Comprehensive Feeding Track which are having details like number of Pregnant women, Lacticated mothers, Eggs, Milk, Meals etc details were all ready provided to all Anganwadi Centers in the district.

She said this this kind of process will helps to monitor the implementation of services round the clock.

" Earlier it will be difficulty for us to enroll the details of beneficiaries under manual procudure. After introduction of Smart Services concept we feel easy at working places for collecting the information of benificiaries jut go through the App". said K. Chandra Kantha ICDS Supervisor of Bommana Cheruvu Sector Annamayya district told.

When contacted by Hans India District Collector PS Girisha said that the Smart Services concept is yielding excellent results. He said that under this process the employee working in Anganwadi Centers compulsory to enroll the details related to requirements of different needs and services in the interest of beneficiaries. He said that if there was any irregularities witnessed in implementation of procudures a comprehensive report should be sent to consent Panchayath Secretary through the App designed for the purpose.

He said that one 'Hot Cook' App is going to installed very soon and the government contemplating to add another 4 new Apps under Smart Services concept. " The aim of the government in introducing such highly sophesticated technology is to extend the services to the beneficiaries in a transparent manner" he said.