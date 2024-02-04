Live
Just In
SMD Ismail meet Kadiri in-charge Maqbool, extends support
Highlights
Former coordinator of Kadiri Smd Ismail expressed his support and loyalty to the YSRCP party and its candidate, BS Maqbool Ahmed, in the upcoming elections.
Former coordinator of Kadiri Smd Ismail expressed his support and loyalty to the YSRCP party and its candidate, BS Maqbool Ahmed, in the upcoming elections.
In a gathering, they discussed strategies to ensure the victory of the YSRCP party in the 2024 elections in the Kadiri constituency.
YSRCP leaders, including Advocate Smd Faizullah, Neelakanta Reddy, Zeelan, Naushad, Brahma, Reddy Bhasha, Imran, Faiz Khan, Babjan, and others participated in the program, showing their solidarity with the party and its candidate.
The event concluded with a sense of unity and determination to work together for the success of the YSRCP party in the upcoming elections.
