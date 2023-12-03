Live
Snags galore in law admissions
- Candidates are facing one after another problem in the process
- For the last two days, they are unable to download allotment orders and self-reporting forms
- Attempts to contact Lawcet convener office cell numbers yield no results
Srikakulam: Negligent attitude of Lawcet convener office staff is causing serious problems to aspiring candidates. Law common entrance test (CET) was conducted May 20 this year for admission into five and three years’ law and master of law courses across the state.
After six months, counselling started from November 17. But due to lack proper preparations at the time registration, candidates faced troubles to upload their certificates. After that, web options registrations process began. During this period, several colleges did not appear for the first two days. After receiving a number of complaints, it was rectified. Admissions started from December 1. For this purpose, candidates have to download ‘allotment order’ and ‘self-reporting’ forms from the websites http://sche.ap.gov.in/ and [email protected] to join a particular college but due to technical snag, candidates are facing lot of problems and are waiting at internet and Meeseva centress for hours together in and around Srikakulam city.
To know the reasons, most of the candidates contacted officials and staff at the convener office by dialling to cell numbers 9154072137 and 9100998071 but failed to get answers on Friday and Saturday.
Some of the candidates also sent messages to the given mail ID ‘[email protected] but did not get any relief.