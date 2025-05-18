Soaring temperatures prompt heat awareness drive in Swarnandhra campaign

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar on Saturday urged people to stay cautious in view of the soaring summer temperatures, which have prompted authorities to choose ‘Beat the Heat’ as the theme for this month’s ‘Swarnandhra – Swachh Andhra’ campaign.

Participating in the programme at Naidupet in Sullurpet constituency, the Collector reminded that the campaign has been held on the third Saturday of every month since January, with a new theme each time to address local and seasonal issues. He said, “May has seen an alarming rise in temperatures, often crossing 42°C in several regions. With heatwave conditions intensifying since April, we are taking special measures to ensure people, especially children and the elderly, are not adversely affected.

As part of the campaign, Dr Venkateswar noted that initiatives such as planting saplings, setting up free drinking water kiosks, and placing water troughs for birds and animals under the employment guarantee scheme were being actively pursued. Distribution of ORS packets to households is also underway to help prevent dehydration. He called on citizens to participate actively in door-to-door waste collection to ensure effective waste segregation.

Sullurpet MLA N Vijayasree, who also took part in the event, stressed the importance of public participation in maintaining cleanliness. “If everyone keeps their surroundings clean, we can prevent many health issues,” she stated. Ahead of the main programme, the District Collector and the MLA planted saplings along both sides of the road near Gomati Centre. Later, they inaugurated facilities for bird care – providing millets, drinking water, and shaded shelters at Gandhi Municipal Park.

Former MP Nelavala Subrahmanyam, Naidupet Municipal Chairperson Katakam Deepika, Vice-Chairman Sheikh Rafi, Municipal Commissioner Fazlulla, Tahsildar Rajendra, and several other officials took part.