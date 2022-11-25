  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Social security schemes need of the hour: Central Bank CEO MV Rao

Central Bank of India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer MV Rao giving away a cheque to a beneficiary at Credit Camp organised in Vijayawada on Thursday
x

Central Bank of India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer MV Rao giving away a cheque to a beneficiary at Credit Camp organised in Vijayawada on Thursday

Highlights

MV Rao, MD & CEO of Central Bank of India, inaugurated the Credit Camp held for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States here on Thursday and spoke about the latest developments in financial sector.

Vijayawada: MV Rao, MD & CEO of Central Bank of India, inaugurated the Credit Camp held for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States here on Thursday and spoke about the latest developments in financial sector. He stressed on the need for social security schemes such as PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY etc.

Zonal head KSNV Subba Rao stressed on the need of government subsidy schemes such as stand up India and other subsidiary schemes. Later, sanction letters to a tune of Rs 451 crore were distributed to the beneficiaries.

The meeting was presided over by SS Murty, Regional Head, Vijayawada and regional heads of five regions in AP and Telangana along with chief managers GV Raveendra, VBS Prasad and M Phani Machiraju participated.

The meeting was concluded by vote of thanks by Mandape, Regional Head of Guntur Region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X