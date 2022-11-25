Social security schemes need of the hour: Central Bank CEO MV Rao

Vijayawada: MV Rao, MD & CEO of Central Bank of India, inaugurated the Credit Camp held for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States here on Thursday and spoke about the latest developments in financial sector. He stressed on the need for social security schemes such as PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY etc.

Zonal head KSNV Subba Rao stressed on the need of government subsidy schemes such as stand up India and other subsidiary schemes. Later, sanction letters to a tune of Rs 451 crore were distributed to the beneficiaries.

The meeting was presided over by SS Murty, Regional Head, Vijayawada and regional heads of five regions in AP and Telangana along with chief managers GV Raveendra, VBS Prasad and M Phani Machiraju participated.

The meeting was concluded by vote of thanks by Mandape, Regional Head of Guntur Region.