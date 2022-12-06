Software Techie slits throat of medical student for refusing love in Guntur district

An enraged lover slit the throat of the young woman out of anger for refusing his love at Takkellapadu village of Guntur district. According to the Pedakakani CI Suresh Babu, Tapasvi (21) from Krishnapuram village of Uyyuru mandal of Krishna district is studying Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) third year at Vijayawada Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College.



Gnaneshwar, a software engineer from Manikonda, Unguthuru Mandal, Krishna District, met on Instagram two years ago. Recently, she filed a complaint at the Vijayawada Police Station as Gnaneshwar was harassing the young woman saying that she was in love with him. The police called him to the station and gave him counseling and sent him away warning him not to do this again. However, Gnaneshwar did not stop the harassment. As a result, Tapaswini was arrested 10 days ago and went to the room of her friend who is a student of dental college and is staying there.

Knowing this, Gnaneshwar took a surgical blade and a knife along with him and reached the place where Tapasvi was staying and slit her throat with a surgical blade. Later he also cut his hand. When her friend screamed, the locals reached the spot, cleaned the body of Gnaneshwar, tied him with a rope and informed the police. Tapasvi was first taken to a private hospital and then to a government hospital for treatment. Tapasvi (21) died as her condition was deteriorated. It is reported that Gnaneshwar, who is working as a software engineer in Hyderabad, is currently in police custody.