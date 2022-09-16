Soil health, quality seeds hold key to food security: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor and Chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (Angrau) Biswabhusan Harichandan said adopting good and sustainable soil health management practices and supply of high quality seed to farmers will enhance the vitality of soil resources and will have a direct impact on crop yield, crop yield resiliency, farmers' profitability, and contribute to the global food security.

He presided over the 54th Annual Convocation of the university held at Agricultural College, Bapatla, virtually from Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

In his convocation address, the Governor appreciated the steps taken by the state government for supply of quality and certified seeds on subsidy through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). He further said that precision farming technologies like the drone technology have the potential to revolutionise agriculture and referred to the launch of 'made in India' agricultural drones launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that carried out farm operations in a unique simultaneous flight, making it a 'milestone for Indian agriculture' and hoped that the commercial usage of drones in Indian agriculture sector would pick up very soon.

The Governor congratulated the vice-chancellor and staff of the university for securing first position at the national-level with the highest Junior Research Fellowships in Agricultural Sciences, for their outstanding performance. He congratulated the medal winners, recipients of Distinction awards and degrees for their hard work, perseverance and dedication.

He recalled the clarion call 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' given by late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, saying that the country's security is guarded by soldiers at the borders and the food security is taken care of by farmers. He also recalled the inauguration of the huge statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the great son of India at the India Gate recently by Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi, and hailed the decision to rename the renovated Rajpath as Kartavya Path, as historic.

Dr Ramesh Chand, NITI Aayog member and a renowned agricultural economist who was chief guest at the convocation, was conferred the Honoris Causa by the university. Vice-chancellor Dr A Vishnuvardhan Reddy read out the annual report of the University.

Dr V Chenga Reddy, Prof Ch Srinivasa Rao of Andgrau felicitated the Chancellor with a memento on behalf of the university.

Special chief secretary to Governor R P Sisodia and joint secretary P S Suryaprakash also participated in the programme from Raj Bhavan.