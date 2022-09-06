Solve issues of Jagananna layout beneficiaries: Collector Rao

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao instructed the officials for swift redressal of petitions received at Spandana programme. Along with Joint Collector Nupur Ajay and DRO K Mohan Rao, he conducted Spandana at the Collectorate here on Monday and received petitions from the people.

After taking the petitions, the Collector ordered the officials that every application must be resolved in a timely manner with elaborate solution, which makes petitioners happy. He stated that applicants have come here seeking solutions for their problems from various places of the district by bearing several hardships. Unless their problems are solved, their belief won't enhance over the officers as well government, he claimed. Hence, every officer must try to resolve Spandana petitions immediately, the Collector stated.

As many as 101 petitions were received on Monday. While 44 petitions belong to revenue department, 12 applications of MAUD, six applications for DRDA and another eight applications from Panchayati Raj and 11 applications for education department.

Joint Collector Nupur Ajay said that she came to know that a contractor took money from the beneficiaries by promising to complete the houses. 'But he stopped house construction works at basement level and below basement level and he is not available,' she said. The J-C ordered Vijayawada rural MPDO and MRO to solve the problems of beneficiaries of Jagananna layouts.

DPO Sunitha, trainee Deputy Collectors Ramalakshmi and Bhanu and other department heads and officials attended the Spandana programme.