‘Somasila’ surged with 50 tmcft of water

Nellore: In wake of heavy rains in upper lands of Rayalaseema districts, Somasila reservoir has been receiving heavy inflows of 23, 981 cusecs of water on Tuesday.

According to the sources, following registration 20,000 cusecs in Kunduriver a tributary of river Pennar at Adinimmayapalle village YSR Kadapa district, officials let 34,500 cusecs to avoid the inundation of surrounding villages. This was lead by Somasila reservoir receiving around 24,000 cusecs of water from Penna River every day.

Now there is 50 tmcft of water in Somasila reservoir which is expected to reach 74 tmcfts against its original storage capacity if the same situation continued up to September. In view of receiving heavy inflows official machinery has released around 9,000 cusecs to Kandaleru flood canal on Tuesday.

An official said that it was proposed to storage the water in canals and rain fed tanks in view of supplying water to 1st crop begins in the November.

He said that it is expected that Somasila Reservoir would have register adequate water as coming following September, October, November months witnessed heavy rains in Nellore district.