Somireddy alleges lack of progress in Sarvepalli

Nellore: Telugu Desam politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said there has been no progress in the Sarvepalli constituency in the last three years of YSRCP rule. Addressing the party cadre in connection with 'Idhem Kharma' programme in the city on Monday, Somireddy said they were charging Rs 2 per unit for aqua farmers during their regime and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 1.50 per unit and failed to implement it.

He said many schemes such as Chandranna Bima, sprinklers to farmers, and loans to the underprivileged sections designed for the poor have been discontinued by the government and asked the party leaders to give wide propaganda on social media platforms on the failures of the ruling party.

He said the ruling party leaders were claiming the roads and other development works have been completed in the constituency but there was a scandal of Rs 70 crore in the constituency and the officials were fearing to disclose the details. He said farmers of Chittoor were throwing tomatoes and onions in Kurnool on streets lacking market rate. Party leaders B Ravichandra, Ch Venkateswara Reddy, SK Abdul Aziz and P Lakshmi participated.