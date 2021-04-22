Somireddy demands health emergency in Nellore district

Nellore: TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded the state government declare a health emergency in the district. He wrote a letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

In the letter, the former minister stated the district has registered the highest number of cases, 1,347 on Tuesday which indicates the severity of the pandemic. He requested appointment of a special committee for Nellore to monitor the situation.

The TDP leader also informed that eight people succumbed to the coronavirus on Tuesday and many others are relying on the corporate hospitals located in Chennai spending huge amounts of money. He said that according to the data, there are 800 beds in the Government General Hospital attached to the ACSR Medical College and 1,050 beds available in Narayana General Hospitals.

Referring to the facilities in the GGH, he said that GGH has 800 beds with oxygen facility but there are no adequate staff to serve the patients. Even though there are 180 ventilators in the hospital, there is a shortage of medical professionals such as anaesthesiologists, pulmonologists and others. He said that the officials are able to utilise only around 90 ventilators for emergency services.

He asked the state government to handover the vacant ventilators to the private hospitals where qualified medical professionals and staff were available, so that they can be used during the severe pandemic. They can be used to save lives of the poor in these private hospitals under Aarogyasri programme, he suggested.

Chandramohan Reddy also suggested that there are many specialists registered in the Indian Medical Association whose services can be utilised during the pandemic for use of the existing ventilators and infrastructure for serving the needy, thus lakhs of rupees being spent in Chennai on medical services can be saved.

Pointing out that staff appointed during the first wave were not paid well and were retrenched subsequently, he suggested that the government appoint staff by giving no scope for protests and others for facing challenges of the pandemic.