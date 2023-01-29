Somireddy flays Kakani for halting Degapudi-Bandepalli canal works

Nellore: TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy came down heavily on Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy for halting the works of Degapudi-Bandepalli canal.

The former Minister along with TDP leaders visited the canal at Kattubadipalli in Sydapuram mandal on Sunday. He said that after Kakani took over as Minister, the pending works of the south canal too were stopped abruptly.

He alleged that the Minister was involved in preparation of fake documents, morphing of photos, encroachment of Dalit lands, grabbing of sites of retired employees and theft of files in court.

Somireddy said that whether he wins or loses election, he would work for the welfare of people and the farmers. The TDP leader said the last ayacut farmers of Somasila reservoir were facing severe difficulties every year and explained that the previous TDP government had planned to construct the Degapudi-Bandepalli link canal to provide irrigation facility to 25,000 acres.

The agricultural lands in 30 villages in Saidapuram, Podalakuru, Manubolu and Venkatachalam mandals would get benefitted by this project. He said in 2018, the previous TDP government had sanctioned Rs 42 crore for land acquisition and construction of the link canal and paid Rs 7 lakh per acre and completed the land acquisition except for two villages.

Initially, YSR Congress MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy's family-owned company has bagged the contract for the project works with 11 per cent less, but on behalf of the company, YSR congress leaders from Kadapa took sub-work and took up the works. The senior TDP leader lamented that work started in 2019, out of 9.5 km, about 4 km of canal was dug during the TDP government, after the completion of the works worth Rs 2.30 crore, the bills were put up in the YSR congress regime. He demanded Govardhan Reddy should answer the farmers as to why the work was stopped during the last four years.

He warned that if the works on the Degapudi-Bandepalli and Somasila south canal are not started immediately, the farmers were ready to fight against them.

Venkatagiri former MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna, party state secretary Bommi Surendra and Telugu Rythu district president Ravuru Radhakrishnama Naidu and others were present.