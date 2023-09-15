Sompeta TPP agitators urge CM to waive cases

Srikakulam: The agitators, who opposed construction of thermal power plant (TPP) at Beela wetlands in Sompeta mandal by the then Congress government, are being made scapegoats as the police booked cases against 723 persons after police firing on July 14, 2010.

At that time three persons died. Since then the accused are attending courts for adjournments for the last 14 years.

Out of 723 accused, 10 persons died. Due to the court cases, skilled youth are unable to get visas to go to foreign countries in search of livelihood.

“Criminal cases are filed on all agitators illegally to suppress our justifiable agitation opposing the TPP at Beela wetlands,” said the leader of agitation Beena Dhilli Rao.

Rao said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured to waive all criminal cases against the agitators and provide jobs to kin of deceased on three occasions before swearing as the CM. After assuming power, he totally forgot the issue, the agitators poured out their woes. The agitators demanded the CM to fulfill his assurance at least now.