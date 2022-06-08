South Central Railway allocates special train through Guntur

The South Central Railway will run the Hatia-Secunderabad-Hatia special train over the Guntur division, the divisional senior DCM said on Tuesday. It is noted that the train number 08615 Hatia-Secunderabad via Guntur division will be allotted on Friday the 10th of this month. The train will leave Hatia at 11.55 pm on Fridays and reach Guntur at 5.30 am on every Sunday and reach Secunderabad at 11.30 am the next day.



The return train No. 08616 Secunderabad-Hatia will be allotted on the 13th, which will leave Secunderabad station at 7.30 pm on every Monday and reach Hatia station at 6 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Division senior DCM said several trains were being canceled due to doubling works. The train from Lingampally-Visakhapatnam 12806 via Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam is temporarily cancelled on the 18th of this month. Train No. 12805 Visakhapatnam-Lingampally via Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada has been temporarily cancelled.