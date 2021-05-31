South Central Railway cancels several trains between AP-Telangana amid low occupancy

The coronavirus is having a severe impact on the railway sector as well. Many trains appear to be empty as people are postponing journeys due to the impact of lockdowns and curfews. As a result, occupancy on trains is declining drastically and hundreds of services have already been suspended by the railway department. Meanwhile, several trains plying between the Telugu states in this order were cancelled by South Central Railway.



The South Central Railway on Sunday announced the cancellation of another 27 trains plying between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Along with Telangana, several trains plying between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra were also cancelled. To this end, the authorities have announced the list of cancelled trains under the purview of the Southern Railway.



On the other hand, the two Telugu states have been extended the lockdown for next ten days to contain the dreadful virus. In this backdrop, the south central railway also cancelled trains till June 15.



