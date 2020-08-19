South Central Railway to run Kisan Rail Special from Anantapur to North India

Anantapur: South Central Railways has taken up the task of running Kisan Rail Specials to help the farmers in getting proper market and price for their produce in response to the pleas of local MP Talari Rangaiah and the district collector Gandham Chandrudu.



As part of it, the Guntakal Division of South Central Railway has conducted a virtual meeting with representatives of the State government as well as the trader/farmer community for running of a "Kisan Rail Special" from Anantapur to North India to facilitate transportation of farm produces on top priority. Alok Tiwari, Divisional Railway Manager, Guntakal along with other Divisional Officials held a virtual web meeting with representatives comprising over 40 delegates.

During the meeting, the District Collector stated that the district is known for cultivation of fruits and it is known as the Horticultural hub of AP. He informed that several fruits like Sweet Lime, Pomegranate, Water Melons, Musk Melons, Papaya, Banana, Guva and other vegetables are being cultivated in the district. He said as the transit time of these perishable goods for transporting by road is on the higher side, large quantity of the commodity is getting spoilt while on transit.