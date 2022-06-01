South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseeema to receive rains today and tomorrow

The southwest monsoons, which have hit Kerala are actively spreading to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. According to the Amaravati Meteorological Department, these will soon spread to Andhra Pradesh and then to Telangana expected to bring the rains especially along the south Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. It is likely that light to moderate rains in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Wednesdays and Thursdays



The meteorological department predicted possibility of thunder and lightning showers. The winds are expected to reach 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. The rains will bring relief to the people who are wailing with the intensity of the sun.

On the other hand, the IMD has a good news for the people of the country who are afflicted with scorching sun and scorching heat. It is expected to rain more than usual during this monsoon season. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast more rains than expected with 103 percent rainfall.

Apart from that, heavy rains are expected in most parts of the country. It is known that Southwest monsoons hit Kerala on Sunday and spreading rapidly due to the recent Asani storm that formed in the Bay of Bengal.