South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive rain amid weakening of depression

A depression formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal is currently located approximately 80 kilometers from Chennai and 150 kilometers from Nellore is expected to make landfall along the Puducherry-Nellore coast, close to Chennai, on Thursday morning resulting in rains in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema as stated APSDMA MD Ronanki Kurmanath.



As it approaches, it is anticipated to gradually weaken; however, authorities warn of severe weather conditions in the region. Kurmanath indicated that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several areas of Rayalaseema and the South Coastal Andhra while lighter precipitation may be observed in other locations. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions to stay safe.

The ongoing rains have already led to significant challenges for many districts in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, with extensive downpours attributed to the cyclone's effects. A flash flood warning has been issued for eight districts, including Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya, which are predicted to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Areas such as Kadapa, Prakasam, Palnadu, and Guntur are also at risk of flooding due to expected heavy precipitation.

The cyclone, currently moving west-northwest at an average speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour, is projected to weaken into a severe depression as it crosses the coast near Chennai on Thursday morning. Winds have been recorded reaching 290 kilometers towards Chennai and 270 kilometers to the east-southeast towards Nellore.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as residents prepare for the incoming severe weather.