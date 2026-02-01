South India's creative industries going global: Khushbu Sundar

Visakhapatnam: South India's creative industries are no longer emerging but leading globally, emphasised actress and Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Khushbu Sundar.

At the inaugural of the Creative Economy Forum (CEF), South that was organised by The Hans India and CEF at Vizag Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Khushbu Sundar stated that from cinema that breaks language barriers to music that travels from village festivals to global playlists-South India doesn't just create content, but dominates the creative space.

In an awe-inspiring address at the CEF South, Khushbu mentioned that the forum creates a culture at large. “But if our creativity is world-class, why isn't our creative economy always treated that way? That's exactly we try to focus on the theme ‘Money, Markets & IP: Financing the Future of Films & Music-matters,” the Tamil Nadu BJP vice president mentioned.

For too long, great ideas have struggled to find the right capital. Financing is often informal. Risk is unevenly shared and creators pay the price, Khushbu opined, adding that global impact needs global-grade financing, institutional funding and private investment. Talking about markets, Khushbu said today, a South Indian film can release worldwide on day one. “A song composed in Chennai can trend in Europe by evening. It is that fast and the market has exploded but access remains fragmented. What we need is stronger distribution pipelines, better export strategies and a clear roadmap to monetise across languages, platforms and borders. Local stories deserve global pathways without losing their soul,” Khushbu stressed.