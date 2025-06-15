Southwest Monsoon to bring heavy rains to Telangana and AP in 24 hour

The southwest monsoon is currently making significant progress across the two Telugu states, with active weather patterns reported. Reports from the Meteorological Department indicate that surface circulation persists in the Bay of Bengal, alongside the formation of distinct surface troughs stretching from Bangladesh through the northern Bay of Bengal to southern Odisha, and from Marathwada through Telangana to coastal Andhra Pradesh.

As a result of these atmospheric conditions, moderate rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours, with the likelihood of heavy downpours along coastal areas. Today, light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers is forecast for several districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalle, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nandyal, while lighter showers are anticipated in the remaining districts.

In Telangana, the situation appears similar. At present, surface circulation is noted at an altitude of 5.8 km above sea level in the Marathwada region, along with a trough at a height of 3.1 km extending across Telangana to the North Andhra coast. Today, June 15, the Meteorological Centre has warned of potential heavy rains with thunder and lightning in areas such as Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal.

Temperature forecasts indicate a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius in Nalgonda, with a minimum of 28.8 degrees in Mahabubnagar.

In light of these weather developments, officials have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly farmers, who are urged to take steps to protect their crops. With the commencement of the Kharif season, farmers are diligently engaged in agricultural activities. The timely rains are creating favourable conditions for cultivation, as farmers have already begun ploughing and sowing seeds for crops such as cotton, maize, and sorghum, along with paddy. Many anticipate that the moisture-rich soil will enhance seed germination and overall crop yields this season.