Southwest Monsoon to Hit Kerala Today, to arrive in AP, Telangana by June 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on Thursday, with favorable conditions present for it to spread to some parts of Lakshadweep as well. Meteorologists are predicting that the monsoon will reach the state within the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, Southwest India has been dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. Meanwhile, bight temperatures are competing with day temperatures, with Visakhapatnam recording a temperature of over 30 degrees at 7 am on Wednesday. The sweltering heat and humidity are making life difficult for residents, particularly in rural areas where mid-day power cuts are adding to their troubles. Ongole recorded the highest temperature in the state at 42.5 degrees, with many other places seeing maximum temperatures soar above 40 degrees.

While the north coast is experiencing lower temperatures, the high humidity is making the heat feel more intense. The Amaravati Meteorological Center has forecasted dry weather for Thursday, with maximum temperatures expected to increase by 2 to 4 degrees.

Light rains and scattered thundershowers are predicted for districts including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalli, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyala, Srisatyasai, YSR, Annamayya, and Tirupati on Friday.