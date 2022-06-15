Southwest Monsoon to spread across the AP in three days, rains likely in Rayalaseema

The meteorological department has said as the Southwest monsoon that entered Rayalaseema are slowly spreading across the state. It said it will extend to a few more parts of Rayalaseema in two to three days and then to the coastal Andhra in four to six days.

Amid entry of southwest monsoon into Rayalaseeema, the temperatures have seen a fall while in the coastal districts, the intensity of the sun continues in many places.The weather is hot in most parts of the country, though there are light to moderate rains in some places.

While coming to the rain forecast, the meteorological department has forecasted moderate to heavy rains are likely in many parts of Rayalaseema districts in the next two to three days and heavy rains in one or two places of erstwhile Anantapur district and several parts of Chittoor and Kadapa districts on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 41 mm of rainfall recorded in Vatsavai in NTR district on Tuesday followed by Dwarakathirumala mandal in Eluru with 34 mm of rainfall, 22.5 mm in Gadirai of Madugula mandal of Anakapalli district 21mm in Jaggaiahpet of NTR district and 13.5 mm in Nawabpeta of Penuganchiprolu.

On the other hand, Kondaigudem of Koonavaram mandal in Alluri Sitaramaraj district recorded a temperature of 42.7 degrees.