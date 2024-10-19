Live
Just In
SP attends national meet on AI challenges
Explains how Artificial Intelligence is being utilised in police investigations
Eluru: Eluru SP Kommi Prathap Siva Kishore was selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to participate in the prestigious national conference on challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence, held at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
The conference, organised by the MHA, brought together senior officials from across India, including the MHA Special Secretary, IB officials and other key law enforcement, industry and academia leaders. During the event, Eluru SP showcased how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being utilised in police investigations in Eluru, providing a live demonstration of AI-assisted tools.
The presentation highlighted the use of AI in case management systems and facial recognition technology which are being employed to identify suspects and streamline investigation. AI can help police make significant strides in improving efficiency and accuracy in law enforcement.
He explained how AI can play a transformational role in making the police force into police service by enhancing police speed, competence, empathy and establishing trust and transparency.
The session saw strong interest from attendees, who recognised the promising implications of AI-assisted investigations for law enforcement agencies nationwide.