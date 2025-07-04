SP conducts surprise inspection in Tirumala

Tirumala: Tirupati district SP V Harshavardhan Raju instructed police personnel to be prepared for the successful and peaceful conduct of Brahmotsavams this year, which is scheduled from September 24 to October 2.

On Thursday, he made a surprise inspection in Tirumala covering various places including Lepakshi area, Balaji nagar, Kalyanakatta, Akhilandam, CRO Office. He discussed security for the coming Brahmotsavams and also other measures, including organising ‘May I Help You’ counter. He also discussed safety measures on the walking path on Alipiri footpath and Srivarimettu footpath.

Along with bomb squad, SP Harshavardhan thoroughly searched Balaji Nagar and Lepakshi area. He interacted with shopkeepers and told them to be courteous with pilgrims and no to exploit them. The SP directed officials to ensure that the police personnel to be kind and helpful to the pilgrims.

Tirumala Additional SP Ramakrishna, DSP Vijay Shekar, CIs Vijay Kumar and Ramudu and SIs accompanied the SP.