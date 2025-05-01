SP explains significance of Civil Rights Day

Nallamada: On Civil Rights Day, Sri Sathya Sai District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mrs. V. Ratna, IPS, emphasized that every citizen has the constitutional right to live freely and equally in society. She called for greater awareness of legal rights and encouraged citizens to seek justice through lawful means if their rights are violated. The Civil Rights Day event was held at the premises of the village secretariat in Nallamada with participation from people of all communities. SP Ratna attended as the chief guest and addressed the gathering.

She noted that in Sri Sathya Sai District, Civil Rights Day is regularly observed in coordination with officials from all departments to promote awareness among the public. SP Ratna also pointed out that there are strict laws in place to protect women and children from indecent behavior and explained the importance of SC/ST laws. She outlined the compensations provided by the government to victims under such legislations. She guided women and children on how to safeguard themselves and recommended downloading the Shakti App to enhance personal safety.

The event also included speeches from officials who urged the public to make good use of the constitutional rights and raised awareness about the negative consequences of child marriages. Later, SP Ratna conducted an inspection of the Nallamada Police Station. Other attendees included DSP Vijay Kumar, CI Narender Reddy, SB SI Pradeep Kumar, Sarpanch Bharati, Deputy Tahsildar Sunitha, Superintendent Srinivasa Reddy, SI Mallikarjuna Reddy, and members of the SC/ST Vigilance Monitoring Committee including Narayana, along with people from various communities.