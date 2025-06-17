Live
SP flags off road safety vehicles
Guntur: Guntur district SP S Satish Kumar said safe driving is key for saving lives. He flagged off the road safety vehicles allotted to the district by the DGP office.
Speaking on the occasion, he said road safety vehicles were allotted to the district for better traffic management for road safety. He said police personnel will use the road safety vehicles for traffic management.
He said the three Royal Enfield Bullets, 30 TVS Apache vehicles were given to Guntur district for patrolling. He further said that they take steps to check traffic problems in Guntur, Tulluru, Tadepalli, Tenali, Mangalagiri and Ponnuru. He said the police personnel will conduct patrolling to check rash driving, bike races and traffic problems. Additional SPs GV Ramana Murthy, A Hanumanthu, traffic DSP Ramesh, Guntur West traffic circle inspector Singaiah, RIs Sri Hari Reddy, Sivarama Krishna were present.