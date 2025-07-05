SP focuses on transparent services to public

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore said that the district police department is dedicated to providing transparent and impartial service to the public. He spoke at the half-yearly crime review meeting held at the District Police Office conference hall.

The SP commended the concerted efforts of officers and staff in effectively curbing crime and maintaining law and order across the district. Reviewing the crimes reported during the first half of 2025, he discussed the progress of key cases, departmental initiatives, and strategies adopted for ensuring peace and public safety.

The review meeting focused on identifying challenges in investigation procedures, including evidence collection, tracking down accused persons, and ensuring the timely filing of charge sheets. Special attention was given to the increasing threat of cybercrime, with the SP stressing the importance of public awareness campaigns and preventive measures.

Instructing officials to respond swiftly and sensitively to crimes against women and children, he reiterated the need for victim support and immediate intervention. He also urged officers to reinforce friendly policing practices to enhance public trust.

The SP directed the formation of special enforcement teams to control the spread of narcotic substances, especially ganja, and called for a strong action plan for the next six months based on the observations of the current review.

Additional SP (Admin) NBM Murali Krishna, Additional SP (Crimes) L Arjun, DSP (SB) B Ramakrishna, SB Inspector A Srinivasa Rao, DCRB Inspector Pawan Kumar Reddy, zonal DSPs, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and other district police personnel attended.