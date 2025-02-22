SP inaugurates neonatal ICU Ambulance

Kurnool: District SP Vikrant Patil noted that lack of proper ambulance facilities has been a major challenge in cases where critically ill newborns need to be shifted to another hospital. However, with the launch of advanced neonatal ambulance by KIMS Cuddles, this issue is now addressed, he stated, after inaugurating the state-of-the-art neonatal ambulance services at KIMS Cuddles Hospital here on Friday.

SP Patil said that this special ambulance, the first of its kind in Rayalaseema, will allow safe transport of critically ill newborns from any remote location. Equipped with an incubator and advanced medical facilities, it ensures that newborns receive necessary medical care even while being shifting.

Consultant Neonatologist Dr Naveed explained that some newborns face severe health complications at birth. In such cases, regardless of how remote the location is, this ambulance can ensure their safe transport while providing critical medical care. He highlighted that the ambulance is equipped with a high-tech incubator, ventilator, oxygen support, and even emergency medication facilities. He noted that previously, only portable ventilator-equipped ambulances were available for adults, but this is the first time such comprehensive neonatal transport services have been introduced in Rayalaseema.

Paediatrics Dr G Sudhakar, Dr Rafique, Dr Govardhan, and Dr Bharathi were present.