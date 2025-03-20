Live
- SC Collegium recommends elevation of 8 judicial officers as Gujarat HC judges
- Madras HC directs ED not to proceed with probe against TASMAC till March 25
- India's energy efficiency above global average: RBI bulletin
- BMW Group India to hike prices by up to 3 pc from April 1
- Google Pixel 9a Launched: Price in India and Key Features
- World Sparrow Day 2025: Theme, History, Significance, and Celebration Ideas
- AP Home Minister Anitha announces plans to fill police jobs
- Meta AI Expands to Europe with Limited Features
- After Mumbai, Pune RTO cracks down on Ola Electric stores; 36 e-scooters seized
- International Day of Happiness 2025: Spreading Positivity and Joy
SP inspects security preps forkadiri chariot festival today
District SP V Ratna stated that tight police security arrangements have been made for Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy chariot festival to be held in Kadiri town on Thursday.
Kadiri (Sri Satya Sai district): DistrictSP V Ratna stated that tight police security arrangements have been made for Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy chariot festival to be held in Kadiri town on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the SP inspected the area where the chariot festival will be held, inside and near the temple, vehicle parking and other areas along with police officials and gave a few suggestions on security arrangements.
Later, SP Ratna held a review meeting with DSP, CIs and SIs on the arrangements for the chariot festival. Later speaking to reporters, she said that a total of 700 police personnel, including six DSPs, 20 CIs, 40 SIs, about 500 civil police, 100 special party, Armed Reserve, and 90 APSP parties, have been deployed. To prevent theft, 60 crime police personnel from Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa and Tirupati districts have been called and security is being provided.
Command and control rooms have been established using special CCTV cameras and drones to control traffic and parking, so that the devotees and the common people do not face any inconvenience.