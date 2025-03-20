SP inspects security preps forkadiri chariot festival today

Kadiri (Sri Satya Sai district): DistrictSP V Ratna stated that tight police security arrangements have been made for Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy chariot festival to be held in Kadiri town on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the SP inspected the area where the chariot festival will be held, inside and near the temple, vehicle parking and other areas along with police officials and gave a few suggestions on security arrangements.

Later, SP Ratna held a review meeting with DSP, CIs and SIs on the arrangements for the chariot festival. Later speaking to reporters, she said that a total of 700 police personnel, including six DSPs, 20 CIs, 40 SIs, about 500 civil police, 100 special party, Armed Reserve, and 90 APSP parties, have been deployed. To prevent theft, 60 crime police personnel from Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa and Tirupati districts have been called and security is being provided.

Command and control rooms have been established using special CCTV cameras and drones to control traffic and parking, so that the devotees and the common people do not face any inconvenience.