  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SP launches innovative programme at toll gates

SP launches innovative programme at toll gates
x

Police personnel making vehicle drivers wash their face in Anantapur on Monday

Highlights

SP P Jagadeesh on Monday morning launched an innovative programme, dubbed as ‘Face wash, sip a tea and go’ at toll gates on highways in the district to prevent road accidents.

Anantapur: SP P Jagadeesh on Monday morning launched an innovative programme, dubbed as ‘Face wash, sip a tea and go’ at toll gates on highways in the district to prevent road accidents.

This programme was launched for the benefit light and heavy vehicle drivers travelling long distances. The very idea is to freshen up drivers, who feel tired and sleepy while driving.

Washing face freshens up the drivers and activates them after drinking a tea. The programme is jointly implemented by the police and toll plaza managers. Several bus, lorry, cars and van drivers participated in the event and they were enlightened on safe and accident free driving.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick