SP launches innovative programme at toll gates

Anantapur: SP P Jagadeesh on Monday morning launched an innovative programme, dubbed as ‘Face wash, sip a tea and go’ at toll gates on highways in the district to prevent road accidents.

This programme was launched for the benefit light and heavy vehicle drivers travelling long distances. The very idea is to freshen up drivers, who feel tired and sleepy while driving.

Washing face freshens up the drivers and activates them after drinking a tea. The programme is jointly implemented by the police and toll plaza managers. Several bus, lorry, cars and van drivers participated in the event and they were enlightened on safe and accident free driving.