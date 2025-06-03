SP urges for legal resolution of public grievances

Anantapur: District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh directed police officials to resolve public grievances within the legal framework in a manner that ensures petitioners’ satisfaction.

As part of the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) held on Monday at the District Police Conference Hall, a total of 103 petitions were received from people across Anantapur District. He personally received the petitions, interacted directly with the complainants, and assured them of thorough resolutions. He instructed concerned police officials via Zoom to immediately address the grievances and take necessary legal action to ensure justice for the petitioners.

Emphasizing the importance of public complaints, the SP urged officials to avoid negligence and resolve issues promptly. The petitions covered a variety of matters including family disputes, land issues, and financial problems. Women DSP S Mahaboob Basha also participated in the programme.