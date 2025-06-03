  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SP urges for legal resolution of public grievances

SP urges for legal resolution of public grievances
x
Highlights

District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh directed police officials to resolve public grievances within the legal framework in a manner that ensures petitioners’ satisfaction.

Anantapur: District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh directed police officials to resolve public grievances within the legal framework in a manner that ensures petitioners’ satisfaction.

As part of the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) held on Monday at the District Police Conference Hall, a total of 103 petitions were received from people across Anantapur District. He personally received the petitions, interacted directly with the complainants, and assured them of thorough resolutions. He instructed concerned police officials via Zoom to immediately address the grievances and take necessary legal action to ensure justice for the petitioners.

Emphasizing the importance of public complaints, the SP urged officials to avoid negligence and resolve issues promptly. The petitions covered a variety of matters including family disputes, land issues, and financial problems. Women DSP S Mahaboob Basha also participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick