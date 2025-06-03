Live
- Huma Qureshi treats her ‘pretty boys’ to a pampering grooming session
- IPL 2025 Final Live Screening in Hyderabad: Full List of Theatres Showing the Match
- Telangana State Formation Day Celebrations at Sphoorthy Engineering College
- Australia planning to give a great send-off to Virat & Rohit in ODIs later this year: CA CEO
- Turkish firm Celebi’s arbitration application rejected in India
- Collector calls for malaria prevention
- From Ice Facials to Honey Masks: 5 Tried-and-True Skincare Trends for Naturally Radiant Skin
- Awareness prog on clubfoot conducted
- Suspicious death of Russian triggers panic
- Second phase of Ram temple's consecration ceremony begins in Ayodhya
SP urges for legal resolution of public grievances
District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh directed police officials to resolve public grievances within the legal framework in a manner that ensures petitioners’ satisfaction.
Anantapur: District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh directed police officials to resolve public grievances within the legal framework in a manner that ensures petitioners’ satisfaction.
As part of the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) held on Monday at the District Police Conference Hall, a total of 103 petitions were received from people across Anantapur District. He personally received the petitions, interacted directly with the complainants, and assured them of thorough resolutions. He instructed concerned police officials via Zoom to immediately address the grievances and take necessary legal action to ensure justice for the petitioners.
Emphasizing the importance of public complaints, the SP urged officials to avoid negligence and resolve issues promptly. The petitions covered a variety of matters including family disputes, land issues, and financial problems. Women DSP S Mahaboob Basha also participated in the programme.