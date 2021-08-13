SP Vishal Gunni inspects Cherakupalli PS

Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni made a surprise visit to Cherakupalli police station and expressed satisfaction over maintenance of records in the police station on Thursday.



He directed the police officials to give priority to the friendly policing and give respect to the people who visit the police station. He directed them to register complaints received in the Spandana programme and keep station surroundings clean.

He was accompanied by Bapatla DSP Srinivasa Rao and Repalle rural circle inspector Suryanarayana.