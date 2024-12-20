SPDCL takes out awareness rally

Tirupati : As part of National Energy Conservation Week, celebrated from December 14 to 20, SPDCL staff organised an awareness rally here on Thursday. SPDCL employees including officers and field staff participated in the rally held from SE operations, SPDCL to RDO office.

The participants held banners and placards and raised slogans stressing on saving power and fuel.

Speaking on the occasion, SE Surendra Naidu said the SPDCL took up an awareness campaign to farmers, domestic consumers and others on the need to conserve power and fuel. The employees explained how to avoid wastage of power.

AE Koti Chandra Sekhar Rao, DEs Vasu Reddy and Vasavi Latha and others were present.