Speaker laments YSRCP disruption during Guv’s address

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday expressed anguish over the disruption caused during Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s address, describing the conduct of YSRCP members as “saddening.”

Soon after the House assembled in the morning, the Speaker took up Question Hour, during which ministers responded to queries raised by members on issues concerning various constituencies.

Referring to Wednesday’s incidents, Ayyanna Patrudu said the events during the Governor’s speech were unfortunate, especially in the presence of students who had been invited to witness the proceedings of the Assembly. “We invite students so that they understand the functioning of democracy, legislatures and the role of public representatives. At such a time, some members behaved inappropriately while the Governor was addressing the House,” he said.

The Speaker noted that copies of official documents were torn and thrown during the protest. He expressed concern over the impression such scenes might create among young visitors.

“What message are we giving to the children who come here to observe the Assembly? Many students are present even today. We invited them to create a positive understanding about the legislature and politics. We must reflect on what they would think when they witness such scenes,” he remarked.

Without naming individual members, the Speaker urged all legislators to maintain decorum and uphold the dignity and traditions of the Assembly. His remarks came a day after YSRCP members disrupted the Governor’s address and staged a walkout, leading to heated exchanges between ruling and opposition benches.