Speaker moots South India Premier League for legislators

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu announced plans to organise a ‘South India Premier League’ next year featuring cricket, beach kabaddi and beach volleyball for legislators from six southern states.

The proposed league will include teams from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

The Speaker said the event aims to strengthen camaraderie and foster better understanding among public representatives, while also sending a positive message of unity and sportsmanship to the nation. He added that the tournament is proposed to be held in Visakhapatnam.

The announcement was made on Thursday during the valedictory of the AP Legislatures Sports Meet–2026, titled ‘Aatavidupu’, held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal (IGMC) Stadium and Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada. Ministers, MLAs and MLCs enthusiastically participated in various sporting events over the past few days.

A friendly cricket match between legislators and the media marked the final day’s highlight, with the Media team securing a 13-run victory over the Legislators’ team led by minister Nadendla Manohar. Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association president Kesineni Sivanath attended the closing ceremony and encouraged participants.

Welcoming the Speaker’s proposal, several ministers and legislators expressed happiness over the initiative.

Sivanath said the proposed South India Premier League would enhance unity, fitness and sportsmanship among legislators.

He emphasised that public representatives, apart from their official duties, should actively participate in sports to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, G Sandhya Rani, Manohar, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh chairman Animini Ravi Naidu and vice-chairman and managing director S Bharani were among those present at the event.