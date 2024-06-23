Speaker reminds MLAs of their responsibilities

Vijayawada : The Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Ayyanna Patrudu on Saturday acknowledging the greetings of all the members expressed his regret that the Opposition members, including the former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not attend the House. Ayyanna Patrudu said presence of all members of the opposition and ruling party during the election of Speaker is a custom that has been in vogue since Independence.

He said the Assembly has put tremendous responsibility on him to guide the House in conducting the proceedings in a peaceful and meaningful manner. He said with the cooperation of all members, he would do his best to live up to the expectations of the members.

He said the 16th Assembly has begun on a very positive note where a lot of youngsters and women members are there. Ayyanna said there are 22 women MLAs, 39 graduates, and several post graduates. It also has 57 percent members who are below 58 years of age.

He said as Speaker his only appeal to all members from both sides is that the MLA post should not go to their head. People have put tremendous responsibility on them to serve them. The members should discuss every issue thoroughly and make necessary laws.

The Speaker said that there were 88 new MLAs and he would like to assure them that he would give them due opportunity to participate in debates. He also said that he would organise training sessions for the first-time MLAs. Ayyanna said he will prove that the Speaker should speak less and allow members to speak more on public issues. Ensuring that he would uphold democratic principles, Ayyanna Patrudu signed the first file lifting all restrictions on the media that were imposed by the previous government. But he cautioned that if any media indulges in disseminating wrong, biased or manufactured information, action would be taken against them as per law.

It may be mentioned here that Ayyanna Patrudu got elected as MLA from Narsipatnam constituency seven times and as MP from Anakapalli once. He was also a minister for five terms holding key portfolios.