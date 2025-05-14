Special cell formed to expedite high-rise building approvals

Vijayawada: In a significant move to promote rapid urban development and create an industry-friendly ecosystem, the State government has constituted a dedicated Special Cell under the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) for fast-track clearance of development permissions for high-rise buildings with 12 floors and above (including TDR floors).

The cell is mandated to process and approve applications within a Service Level Agreement (SLA) period of 72 hours.

This decision follows detailed deliberations at the government level, where it was recognized that large-scale high-rise projects are key drivers of urban growth and can catalyze the development of surrounding areas. However, the government also noted persistent delays in the approval of such projects at the level of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Urban Development Authorities (UDAs), which have been acting as bottlenecks to progress.

To address these challenges and facilitate a seamless approval process, the Director of Town and Country Planning was instructed to submit a comprehensive proposal for setting up the Special Cell.

Following submission and review, the Government on Tuesday formally directed the establishment of the cell at the Office of the DTCP, empowering the Director to issue necessary approvals within the stipulated 72-hour timeframe.

Suresh Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department in a statement said ‘This initiative reflects our commitment to creating an industry-friendly environment and ensuring ease of doing business in the State. It will significantly reduce approval timelines and promote hassle-free development for citizens and builders alike.

The Special Cell is expected to streamline procedures, enhance transparency, and accelerate urban infrastructure development across Andhra Pradesh. The orders will be beneficial to the entrepreneurs and builders, who wish to construct the high rise buildings in the urban and semi urban areas and in the areas like Amaravati, where the government is getting ready to invest one Rs.1 lakh crore for capital construction and infrastructure development and in the cities like Vizag, the biggest city in Andhra Pradesh with vibrant prospects for industrial and commercial development.