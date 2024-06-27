Special cell to be set up to redress revenue grievances

Vijayawada : Revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad said that the state government is planning to launch a grievances cell to resolve the issues of people regarding revenue department. The minister conducted a review with officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Addressing the officials, the minister said more attention should be paid to resolving the issues of people as revenue department plays a key role in public services right from birth and death certificates. People are facing hardships in getting revenue services and officials should pay special attention to resolve the issues of people, he added.

Chief commissioner of land acquisition G Sai Prasad and commissioner of survey Sidhartha Jain gave a power point presentation on digitalisation of revenue services, including land records’ modernisation, re-survey, new citizen services and process of issuing caste certificates.

Revenue special chief secretary Ajay Jain and others were present.

